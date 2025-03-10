Azerbaijan’s Khankendi awakens to splendor of spring (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. For years, Khankendi's once-vibrant seasons—spring and autumn—had been overshadowed by a lingering sense of winter. The mere mention of the city would stir deep feelings of loss and longing. But now, a new chapter is unfolding. However, now everything is different. A beautiful spring has arrived in Khankendi. Just like every other part of our homeland, Khankendi is now covered in vibrant, colorful flowers.

As reported by Trend, the city is undergoing a thorough spring cleaning as part of its revitalization efforts.

In the most frequented leisure spots, along with general upgrades, fresh flowers are being planted, transforming public spaces. Whether in the central park or along the outskirts, these blossoms are infusing Khankendi with an undeniable sense of renewal and freshness.

In September 2023, after 23-hour local counterterrorism measures, Azerbaijan put an end to the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh and fully restored its sovereignty over its internationally recognized territories. The Azerbaijani army liberated Khankendi and, after 35 years of yearning, reunited us with the city of our dreams.

Now, for the second consecutive year, spring in Khankendi is a symbol of resilience, joy, and renewal. The city's streets, stones, and landmarks are undergoing a transformation, with both its physical appearance and spirit being cleansed and revived. This spring, Khankendi is not just blooming in the traditional sense—it is flourishing as a beacon of pride and hope for its people.

