Azerbaijan rolls out enhanced high-speed internet services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The number of institutions and households in Azerbaijan with stable access to high-speed Internet has increased 13 times over the past 4 years and reached almost 3 million, the Executive Director of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding Shahin Babayev said at a reporting event on Online Azerbaijan project, Trend reports.

He noted that the Online Azerbaijan project was aimed at providing all regions of the country with high-speed and stable broadband internet for both business and economic activities using modern technologies.

“Thanks to the joint efforts of many partners, the set goal was achieved,” Babayev added.