The idea of "Greater Armenia" is a fairy tale - Arkadi Ghukasyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court, Armenian defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan responded to questions from state prosecutors, Trend reports.

When asked about his belief in the ideology of "Greater Armenia," Ghukasyan dismissed it as “a fairy tale.”

“I stopped believing in fairy tales a long time ago. The idea of 'Greater Armenia' is a fairy tale. I live in reality and have never taken it seriously,” he stated.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens charged with war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal use of force during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.