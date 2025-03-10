Infrastructure integration key to Western Balkans dev't, says Transport Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Western Balkans is working to enhance its transport infrastructure, with a focus on inland waterways, particularly the Danube, as a crucial element in strengthening regional connectivity, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Grain Logistica Conference in Belgrade, Matej Zakonjšek, Director of the Transport Community Permanent Secretariat, highlighted the importance of multimodal transport solutions to ensure efficient and resilient supply chains.

Key priorities for improving transport networks include enhancing navigability through river maintenance, prioritizing key Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors, and integrating different modes of transport, such as waterways, ports, rail, and road infrastructure.

Zakonjšek emphasized that a well-connected and multimodal transport system is essential, particularly in times of uncertainty, to keep supply chains running without disruptions. Strengthening inland waterways and further developing the Western Balkans-Eastern Mediterranean Corridor are seen as critical steps in achieving this goal.