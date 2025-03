Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Order of Friendship,Trend reports.

This honor was conferred upon Gafarova by President Putin through a signed decree.

The decree states that Gafarova was conferred the Order of Friendship in acknowledgment of her pivotal role in fortifying the bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

