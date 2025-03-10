Court sets date for next hearing on charges of crimes against Azerbaijani people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. On March 10, the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others continued, Trend reports.

They are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war—genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 13. The trial will then continue with questions to the accused.

Will be updated