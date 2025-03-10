Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold medal at European U-23 Championship (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 10 March 2025 23:07 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Arseniy Dzhioyev won a gold medal at the European U-23 Championships held in the Albanian capital Tirana, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the 86 kg weight category, defeated Rahim Magamadov from France in the final with a score of 9:2 and became the champion.

Jeyhun Allahverdiyev lost to Armenian Levik Mikaelyan in the final with a score of 1:2, becoming the silver medalist.

Aganazar Novruzov lost in the final to Russian Ismail Khaniev (UWW) with a score of 4:5, becoming the silver medalist.

