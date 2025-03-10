Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ECO, Iran discuss regional transport links and upcoming ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

Iran Materials 10 March 2025 23:56 (UTC +04:00)
ECO, Iran discuss regional transport links and upcoming ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad M. Khan met with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd to discuss regional transport cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the importance of connectivity for economic growth and sustainable development in the region. Both sides acknowledged ECO’s role in strengthening transport links and facilitating trade among member states.

A key topic was the upcoming 13th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport, which Iran will host. Discussions focused on its organization and objectives, with an agreement to establish a working group to coordinate preparations.

Khan recognized Iran’s strategic role as a regional transit hub and expressed confidence that the Ministerial Meeting would contribute to enhancing transport connectivity within the ECO region.

