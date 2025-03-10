Gunay Gurbanova reaches final of U-23 European Wrestling Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijani athlete Gunay Gurbanova has advanced to the final of the European U-23 Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, Trend reports.

Competing in the 59 kg weight category, Gurbanova secured a 7:2 victory over Belarusian athlete Marta Getmanova in her opening match. In the semi-finals, the 17-year-old wrestler dominated Ukraine's Yulia Pakhnyuk with an 11:1 win. Gurbanova will face Italian Aurora Russo, the European and world champion, in tomorrow's final.

In another match, Asmar Cankurtaran (50 kg) triumphed over Swiss athlete Svenja Jungo with a 3:0 score, advancing to the semi-finals. However, she lost to Belarusian Anastasia Yanotova and will now compete for the bronze medal against Turkey's Songul Kavak.

Meanwhile, Nargiz Samedova (55 kg) was defeated by German athlete Amori Andrich in the quarterfinals.