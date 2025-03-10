Arkady Ghukasyan admits in court that there had been no problems with Armenian language in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. During a hearing held at the Baku Military Court on Monday, Armenian defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan, while answering questions from state prosecutors, admitted that there had been no problems with the Armenian language in Karabakh, Trend reports.

Arkadi Ghukasyan said that he studied at school in Karabakh in Russian, but added that there were more Armenian schools than those in Azerbaijani and Russian.

Court hearings on the criminal case against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, will continue on March 13.