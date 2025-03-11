Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Argentina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the Argentine side in connection with the loss of life as a result of the devastating flood, Trend reports.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all affected by the devastating floods in Argentina, which have resulted in the loss of many lives, left several others missing, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

We hope for a quick and effective recovery for the communities hit hardest by this disaster, and for the sooner restoration of normalcy," the statement said.

The flooding in the port city of Bahia Blanca and its suburbs occurred on Friday due to heavy rain, the elements led to the death of more than 10 people. Over the course of a day, approximately 300 mm of precipitation fell in the affected area, which is a historical maximum for the city.