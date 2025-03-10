Birbank kicks off the “PO Growth” program to shape future product owners

Birbank has kicked off the “PO Growth” program aimed at supporting the professional development of young specialists. The program will provide those interested in building a career in product ownership with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

A total of 493 candidates applied for the “PO Growth” program, but only 33 successfully passed all selection stages to secure their place. One of the standout features of the program is its five-module structure, with each module led by different experts. These include office leaders, product owners, expert center leaders, and local specialists in Agile methodology. In total, 28 trainers will contribute to enhancing participants' skills and expertise.

The training sessions will cover the entire product lifecycle, from the ideation phase to customer delivery and post-analysis. Special emphasis will be placed on developing both technical expertise and soft skills. The program follows Agile methodology principles, enabling participants to quickly adapt to real-world work environments.

Birbank was one of the first banks in the country to implement Agile methodology in its operations, starting in 2018-2020. This approach has made the bank’s product development process more efficient and customer-centric. The “PO Growth” program is built upon this experience and aims to nurture future product owners with an agile mindset.

Speaking at the launch event, Fargana Mammadova, Kapital Bank’s Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer, highlighted the significance of the program:

“At Birbank, we take a great honor and responsibility in sharing our expertise in digital product management with the next generation and supporting their growth. We believe that the PO Growth program will open new doors for young professionals, both in their careers and personal development. We wish you success on this journey and look forward to celebrating your future achievements.”

The “PO Growth” program provides a valuable platform for those seeking a career in the banking sector and professionals looking to expand their knowledge in product management. Over the next four months, participants will undergo intensive training and gain real-world experience in a dynamic work environment. This initiative marks another significant step in Birbank’s commitment to developing human capital and promoting a culture of agile management in the country.

