BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The 30th National Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship and Baku Championship have kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend reports.

Athletes will compete to demonstrate the best performance in the following age categories: kids (2019-2010), children (2014-2009), teenagers (2013-2007), youngsters (2011-2006), and adults (2010 and older).