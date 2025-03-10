NEQSOL Holding, with Education Development Fund, hosts special event for Parla scholarship recipients (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding, in cooperation with Education Development Fund, continues to support female university students through the “Parla” scholarship and development program. This academic year, a new group of 50 female students has been selected, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 100.

During the special event, the newly selected students had the opportunity to meet representatives of NEQSOL Holding and Education Development Fund, as well as last year’s alumni. The gathering served as an inspiring platform for them to gain insights from both organizations and program’s alumni as well as learn more about the opportunities offered through the program.

The latest group of 50 scholarship recipients was chosen from a competitive pool of 791 applicants, an increase from last year’s 674. A shortlist of 120 candidates underwent interviews before the final selection. As in the previous year, selection criteria were based on academic success and the socio-economic status of candidates.

The beneficiaries will receive monthly financial assistance until their graduation and have access to a range of opportunities provided by NEQSOL Holding, including English language classes, IELTS preparation and exam, internships, mentorship, masterclasses, and access to online programs from top global universities and LinkedIn Learning tools through NEQSOL Academy.

“Education and human capital development are key priority areas of our corporate social responsibility strategy at NEQSOL Holding. Through the Parla program, we empower young talents with new knowledge, skills, and opportunities. Investing in education drives sustainable development, fosters innovation, and builds a more inclusive society,” said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

“The Parla program is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration between the private and public sectors. It enhances the educational journey of female students by equipping them with new skills and confidence to succeed in the professional world and contribute to the development of society," said Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund.

"We believe in the power of education to transform lives and create impact. The Parla program is about empowering female students to reach their full potential. Our goal is to see them shine, lead, and inspire others. We remain committed to investing in education and inclusion, contributing to a brighter future for the entire society," said Imran Ahmadzada, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan.

NEQSOL Holding reaffirms its commitment to continuing and expanding the Parla program, recognizing its importance in supporting talented female students.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the telecom, energy, construction, and hi-tech industries.