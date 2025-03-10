Independent DNA mechanism to imply spotting missing Azerbaijanis, Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A proposal has been made to establish an independent DNA comparison mechanism to help identify missing persons between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

This issue was highlighted in the "Assessment Report on the Search for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, which was submitted to the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The report states, “Creating an independent DNA comparison mechanism could be one of the few effective methods for confirming identities and providing results to the families.”

Through this mechanism, the ICMP could ensure a scientific and impartial process where DNA profiles are compared in an anonymous and systematic manner.

“This approach protects the DNA identification process from any claims of political or national influence. If a match is found, the comparison results will be presented to both countries, allowing forensic experts and relevant agencies to make informed decisions based on scientific data.

This mechanism will not only allow families of all nationalities to find answers but also promote cooperation and reconciliation in the region. It will provide an opportunity to demonstrate commitment to a collective solution to the issue of missing persons as a problem beyond national borders,” the report concludes.

