Less than 30,000 Armenian-origin residents lived in Karabkah in 1992 - Arkadi Ghukasyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Less than 30,000 residents of Armenian origin lived in Karabakh in 1992," said Armenian defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan while answering questions from state prosecutors during a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, Trend reports.

According to Ghukasyan, some of these individuals remained in Karabakh, while others relocated to Armenia and Russia, respectively.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens charged with war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal use of force during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.