Azerbaijan's State Security Service, ICMP review joint actions to find missing citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Ali Nagiyev, met with Kathryne Bomberger, Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), on March 10 to discuss joint efforts aimed at locating missing Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.

According to the State Security Service, the meeting provided an opportunity to evaluate progress made since their last meeting in April 2022, particularly regarding the search for citizens missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression.

Nagiyev shared updates on the urgent measures being taken to find missing citizens, a task that remains a top priority for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. He also highlighted efforts to identify gravesites linked to individuals missing as a result of the Karabakh conflict, as well as ongoing work in the exhumation and identification of remains. However, he emphasized that Armenia has not cooperated in this area, maintaining a non-constructive stance.

Nagiyev also discussed a report prepared by the ICMP's Assessment Mission, which outlined the opportunities for searching for missing persons in Azerbaijan. He expressed gratitude for the ICMP’s continued support of the State Commission’s work.

Bomberger emphasized the importance of the report and expressed confidence that future cooperation between the two commissions would significantly contribute to the ongoing efforts to locate missing individuals. She expressed strong belief in the importance of mutual collaboration and noted the critical work already done within this partnership.

The meeting also saw discussions on other matters of shared concern aimed at bringing clarity to the fate of missing persons in the near future.

