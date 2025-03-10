Bulgaria may acquire stake in Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor project company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) may acquire a stake in the company for development of Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor project, said Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov during the Tenth Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Agreement on Green Energy Development and Transmission, held in Budapest, Hungary, Trend reports via the Bulgarian ministry.

“Bulgaria, with its well-developed electricity transmission system, interconnections with neighboring countries, and energy storage infrastructure, is poised to play a crucial role in the development of the Green Energy Corridor project. The country has supported the initiative from its inception and is now initiating the process of joining the project. The Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) will participate in corporate discussions regarding pre-feasibility studies and may acquire a stake in the project company,” said the minister.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement, which includes plans for the construction of a 1,000 MW submarine energy cable under the Black Sea, spanning 1,195 kilometers. This cable will transmit green electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania, with further transport to Hungary and the rest of Europe, enhancing Europe’s access to renewable energy from the Caucasus region.

