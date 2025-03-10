Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Shusha to turn into career hubs with upcoming job fairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The State Employment Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, jointly with Azerigas Production Union (PU), will hold job fairs in Khankendi and Shusha cities, Trend reports via the ministry.

The fairs will take place on March 11 at 10:00 to 13:00 (GMT +4) at the administrative building of the Khankendi City Department of Employment Service of Karabakh Regional Branch (Khankendi city, Abbasgulu Agha Bakikhanov street, 138), and at the administrative building of the Center of Public Services in Shusha (Shusha city, Victory street, 3) on March 12 at 10:00.

The events will present vacancies for the positions of emergency repair fitter, instrumentation and automation fitter, gas service foreman, storekeeper, foreman, etc. in the service area of Karabakh Regional Gas Exploitation Department of “Azerigaz” PO in Shusha and Khankendi cities.

