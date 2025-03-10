Bako Sahakyan indicates Armenia as provider of weaponry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The first call to arms in Karabakh was made at rallies, said Armenian defendant Bako Sahakyan while answering questions from state prosecutors during a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, Trend reports.

He stated that armament took place in villages and towns.

"Some of the weapons were obtained from stationed Soviet military units, while others were supplied from Armenia. These were the main sources of armament," he said.

The trial continues against Armenian citizens charged with war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal use of force during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

