Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan join forces to boost border area stability

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 10. The memorandum on implementation of the project “Initiative on strengthening stability in border areas between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan” has been signed, Trend reports via the Committee on Emergency Situations of Tajikistan.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Emergency Situations Committee of Kyrgyzstan, Colonel General Rajabali Rakhmonali, Head of the EU Delegation in Tajikistan Raimundas Karoblis and Head of the Aga Khan Habitat Agency in Tajikistan Umed Kalandarov.

The project involves the construction of one shelter and two sports fields for 3 million euros, with the EU Delegation in Tajikistan as the main investor. The main objective of the project is to create infrastructure that will be used in case of natural disasters.

The project will be implemented in the Sughd region of Tajikistan, where shelters will be built using modern technologies. These facilities will make it possible to promptly respond to emergencies, provide assistance to the affected population and provide temporary shelter for possible refugees.