Azerbaijani FM, ICMP director general join hands to intensify search for missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The minister of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the director general of the International Commission on Missing Persons Kathryne Bomberger on March 10, 2025, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting the issues of Azerbaijanis missing due to Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and occupation of our territories, the current situation in the direction of search and identification of missing persons, as well as efforts for international cooperation were discussed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the issue of “missing persons” has always been in the center of attention, and up to 4,000 Azerbaijanis, including civilians, children, and women, were killed in the early 1990s as a result of Armenian aggression.

International conferences have been organized in Azerbaijan since 2023 to raise awareness on the issue, and the active role of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing Persons and Hostages of the Republic of Azerbaijan in this work was noted.

The importance of mobilizing international efforts to solve the issue of missing persons was underlined.\

The minister stressed the importance of clarifying the fate of missing persons both from the viewpoint of rule of law, justice, and normalization of post-conflict relations, stressing that the role of the international community in this issue is important. It was noted that Azerbaijan has so far discovered 23 mass graves in the territories liberated from occupation. However, the process of locating the missing has been seriously hampered by the mine threat.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.