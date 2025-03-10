Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor meeting yields key agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A ministerial meeting of the Steering Committee on the establishment of the Green Energy Corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary concluded in Budapest with significant outcomes, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov stated on X, Trend reports.

As part of the discussions, a Joint Letter was signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, addressed to the European Commissioner for Energy, Dan Jørgensen, requesting Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status for the initiative. Additionally, agreements were reached on the inclusion of the project in the EU's Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP), Bulgaria’s potential participation in the project, and necessary steps regarding the fiber-optic cable (FOC) component.

Furthermore, a relevant document was signed on transferring powers and obligations related to the feasibility study to the Joint Venture – GECO Power Company.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement, which includes plans for the construction of a 1,000 MW submarine energy cable under the Black Sea, spanning 1,195 kilometers. This cable will transmit green electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania, with further transport to Hungary and the rest of Europe, enhancing Europe’s access to renewable energy from the Caucasus region.

