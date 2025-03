BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. On March 10, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov departed for an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As part of the official visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, as well as other high-level officials on March 11.

