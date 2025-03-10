EIB, EU support Montenegro’s water sector with new investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and Montenegro’s Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development, and Northern Region Development have signed a 22.5 million euro EU-funded grant agreement to improve water supply and wastewater systems in Kolašin, Rožaje, and Mojkovac, Trend reports.

The initiative aims to enhance water quality, protect public health, and support sustainable tourism in the region.

The grant, provided through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, will finance construction and technical assistance to ensure compliance with national and EU standards. The total project cost exceeds 34 million euros, with additional financing from a 10 million euro EIB loan.

EIB Regional Head Damien Sorrell highlighted the investment’s role in strengthening water management and climate resilience in line with the EU Green Agenda. Montenegro’s Minister Damjan Ćulafić emphasized the project’s impact on infrastructure, environmental protection, and economic growth. EU Ambassador Johann Sattler noted that this initiative aligns with Montenegro’s EU accession efforts and will be followed by similar projects in other municipalities.

The project includes the construction and expansion of wastewater treatment plants and sewerage networks in the three municipalities, benefiting approximately 30,000 residents. It forms part of the broader Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, reinforcing the EU and EIB’s commitment to water security and climate adaptation in the region.