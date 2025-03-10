Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Georgia reinforce parliamentary ties with new signed memorandum

Politics Materials 10 March 2025 20:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Georgia reinforce parliamentary ties with new signed memorandum
Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. As part of the official visit of Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Georgia, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the legislative bodies of the two countries, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia.

The memorandum delineates a strategic framework aimed at enhancing inter-parliamentary relations and amplifying collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more