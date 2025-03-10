Azerbaijan, Georgia reinforce parliamentary ties with new signed memorandum

Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. As part of the official visit of Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova to Georgia, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the legislative bodies of the two countries, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia.

The memorandum delineates a strategic framework aimed at enhancing inter-parliamentary relations and amplifying collaborative initiatives between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel