Azerbaijan sees rise in fertilizer import prices in Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan imported 13,020 tons of fertilizer in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the cost of importing this amount of fertilizer reached $5.15 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the volume of fertilizer imports decreased by 230 tons, or 1.7 percent, while the value increased by $860,000, a rise of 20 percent.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 13,250 tons of fertilizer valued at $4.3 million in January 2024.

The average price of one ton of imported fertilizer last month was $395, which is $72 higher, or 22.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2024 ($323).

Azerbaijan imported a total of 162,400 tons of fertilizer, with a total value of $72.5 million in 2024.

