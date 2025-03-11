Azerbaijan's Baku hosts scientific-practical conference on legacy of deportation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. A scientific-practical conference titled "In the footsteps of the deported heritage" is currently being held in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event is being hosted by the Social Research Center in collaboration with the Western Azerbaijan Community.

As a highlight of the conference, the third volume of the "Return: Our Material and Spiritual Heritage in Western Azerbaijan" book will be unveiled.

The event is attended by Members of Parliament, representatives from NGOs, scholars, and other public figures.

Addressing the event participants, Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Social Research Center's Board and Head of the Human Rights Committee in the Azerbaijani Parliament, pointed out that, just as Karabakh represents the ideal of national mobilization, a peaceful, lawful, and harmonious return to the Azerbaijani historical territories also aims to unite the people and safeguard their collective integrity.

"We are confident that the role of our brotherly Türkiye, a leading nation in both the region and the world, along with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), will be pivotal in facilitating the return to Western Azerbaijan. We believe that the opening of the Zangezur corridor will significantly expedite this process," he said.

