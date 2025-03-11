Spanish business expresses interest in hydrogen production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The Spanish Enerdealers, Commodity Trading, and Energy Consulting company is exploring hydrogen production opportunities in Azerbaijan, the company's CEO Diana Gispert Perales told Trend.

She laid her cards on the table about the company and shone a light on the golden opportunity for cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We are a consulting engineering company that supplies throughout the entire value chain for companies that require raw materials.

Thus, we are experienced in all new renewable sources that complement oil and gas and actual hydrocarbons, such as hydrogen, biomethane, or solar and wind systems. Therefore, we are very excited to search for synergies in Azerbaijan, and we are here for that purpose.

We are very eager to produce hydrogen in Azerbaijan. At the same time, we can combine it with traditional fuel to further increase our competitiveness in the world. The resulting fuel will be suitable for ships, cars, and other types of transportation engines," emphasized the CEO.

