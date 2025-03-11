Azerbaijan raises concern over mine impact on persons with disabilities at UN Human Rights Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan voiced its concern regarding the devastating impact of landmines on persons with disabilities during the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Trend reports.

The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Geneva emphasized the importance of integrating women with disabilities into society. Azerbaijan’s government prioritizes social protection, rehabilitation, and the enhancement of the labor potential of persons with disabilities, particularly in rural areas.

Azerbaijan also highlighted the severe mine contamination in its territory, noting that a significant portion of the population suffers from mines laid by Armenian forces in previously occupied regions.

"Mine contamination and Armenia's refusal to provide accurate minefield maps continue to claim lives and maim people, including women and children," the statement read.

Official Baku called for international support to clear mines from affected areas and urged the special rapporteur to focus on the plight of mine victims.

Additionally, Azerbaijan expressed gratitude to the Government of Kyrgyzstan for its cooperation with the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities and commended the steps taken by Kyrgyzstan to safeguard their rights.