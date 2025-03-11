Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to energy security of many European countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 11 March 2025 15:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

“We have always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners. In other words, bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is very important to us, and I do hope that this practical cooperation will pave the way for collaboration in other areas as well,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

