Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to energy security of many European countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Trend reports.

“We have always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners. In other words, bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is very important to us, and I do hope that this practical cooperation will pave the way for collaboration in other areas as well,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.