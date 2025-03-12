Iran refuses to recognize any restrictions outside NPT - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Iran doesn't recognize any restrictions outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), said Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of today's Cabinet meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

He asserts that Iran persists in its nuclear agenda while maintaining its status as a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.



Araghchi articulated that Iran's nuclear initiative functions in accordance with the parameters established by the NPT accord.

To note, Iran says its nuclear program does not deviate from the NPT agreement and continues within the framework of this agreement. Iran notes that the level of enriched uranium increases and decreases within this framework. Iran has in some cases used uranium enriched to 20 percent, 60 percent, and higher for the Tehran Research Reactor.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel