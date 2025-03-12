Caspian Investment Forum kicks off anew in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ The 12th Caspian International Investment Forum has officially kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The forum is jointly organized by the "Caspian Energy Club" and the Azerbaijan National Business Association.

At the forum, prominent figures are taking part, including Telman Aliyev, Chairman of the "Caspian Energy Club" and Group CEO, Umeyra Ibrahimova, Director of the Policy and Regulation Department of the Capital Markets Activity at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of the Board of the Baku Stock Exchange, Mushfig Ahmadli, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Stock Exchange Participants Association (AFBİA), and other dignitaries.

Will be updated