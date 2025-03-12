Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Kazakhstan and Finland aim for closer ties in trade, culture, and global security

Economy Materials 12 March 2025 18:12 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan and Finland aim for closer ties in trade, culture, and global security
Photo: Akorda

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. At the initiative of the Finnish side, a phone conversation took place between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, Trend reports.

During the phone call, the leaders of both countries discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, reaffirming their mutual desire to further enhance trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

To give additional impetus to the interstate relations, the President of Finland confirmed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan in October of this year.

The parties emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts within multilateral organizations to ensure sustainable development and promote global peace and security.

Finnish-Kazakhstani relations are bilateral diplomatic relations between Finland and Kazakhstan. Both countries are members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The Embassy of Kazakhstan has been operating in Helsinki since March 2012, and the Embassy of Finland has been operating in Astana since March 3, 2010.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more