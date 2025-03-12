EIB backs Postbank with €75M guarantee to boost business lending in Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to provide a 75 million euro guarantee to Bulgaria’s Postbank, aiming to expand financing for mid-sized companies and strengthen the local economy, Trend reports.

With EIB backing, Postbank—part of the Eurobank Group—will unlock up to 150 million euros in loans for Bulgarian businesses.

The guarantee covers a portfolio of investment and working capital loans for companies with up to 3,000 employees. It will allow Postbank to offer financing under more favorable terms, such as lower interest rates or reduced collateral requirements. The bank has two years to build the portfolio, with individual loans capped at 30 million euros.

“This risk-protection tool will boost the growth and competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris, highlighting its role in supporting innovation and job creation.

Postbank CEO Petia Dimitrova emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, noting that it targets a business segment not covered by other guaranteed instruments, with the aim of enhancing competitiveness and fostering innovation.

The EIB Group, which includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), has supported over 30,000 companies in Bulgaria since 1992. In 2024 alone, it assisted more than 4,000 SMEs and Mid-Caps, helping safeguard around 111,000 jobs. The new agreement builds on longstanding cooperation between the EIB and Postbank, which have signed multiple financing and risk-sharing agreements totaling over 1.5 billion euros since 2009.