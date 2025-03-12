UNEC achieves higher position in QS World University Rankings by subject (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ The QS World University Rankings by Subject have been officially released.

In the “Social Sciences and Management” subject group, UNEC has made significant progress, advancing by 100 positions compared to the previous year (501-550) and securing a place within the 401-450 range. Regarding the “Economics and Econometrics” subject ranking, UNEC has successfully maintained its position within the 351-400 range, attaining an overall score of 61.3.

The score distribution is as follows: Academic Reputation: 58.4, Employer Reputation: 60.9, Citations per Paper: 71.0, and H-Index: 57.7.

The 2025 ranking process involved an extensive audit of 5,203 educational institutions across 148 countries. Among them, 1,747 institutions were ranked across 55 academic disciplines. The ranking encompasses more than 50 specialized fields, categorized into five subject groups, and is evaluated based on five key performance indicators.