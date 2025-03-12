Uzbekistan, France highlight record trade growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and France exceeded 1 billion euros for the first time last year, while the number of joint ventures quadrupled, Trend reports.

This milestone was highlighted during talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

The two leaders held discussions both one-on-one and with their delegations, focusing on further expanding the multifaceted partnership between their countries. They noted with satisfaction that agreements reached during their previous summit in Samarkand in November 2023 are being successfully implemented, with bilateral cooperation continuing to grow across various sectors.

Several leading French companies—including Orano, EDF, Total, SUEZ, Voltalia, and Veolia—are actively operating in Uzbekistan, contributing to the country’s development in energy, infrastructure, and environmental management. Meanwhile, collaboration with the French Development Agency has reached a new level, with a fresh cooperation program now in place.

In preparation for this high-level visit, the two sides held a productive session of the Intergovernmental Commission and organized a business mission led by the French business federation MEDEF. Additionally, the newly established Uzbek-French Business Chamber has begun its operations, further strengthening trade and investment ties.