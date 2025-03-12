Azerbaijani Army helicopter units conduct training flights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Under the training plan for 2025, the helicopter units of the Azerbaijan Air Force conducted training flights, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

After receiving training reports from the flight crews, the pilots' theoretical knowledge about the training flight conditions and safety regulations was checked.

Then the pilots carried out a control inspection of the helicopters.

In accordance with the plan, pilots carried out flights from base airfields along the designated routes and accomplished the tasks on takeoff and landing, conducting aerial reconnaissance, detecting air and ground targets, establishing communication with command headquarters points, as well as on other activities.

The pilots demonstrated high professionalism during the training flights conducted to improve combat training and practical skills.

