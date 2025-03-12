Meeting between Azerbaijan and China discusses potential future cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, held a meeting with the head of the delegation of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and former special representative of the Chinese government on European Affairs, Wu Hongbo, Trend reports.

The meeting involved discussions on the upcoming XII Global Baku Forum. It was noted that the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) has become one of the leading international organizations addressing global challenges. Since its establishment, the Center has served as a platform for discussing global concerns and seeking solutions to pressing issues.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan’s cooperation with China holds special significance and has reached the level of a strategic partnership. She highlighted the successful collaboration between the two countries in numerous areas and expressed satisfaction with the mutual support shown by both nations on various issues.

The speaker also underscored the pivotal role of the heads of state and the high-level political dialogue based on mutual trust in establishing effective relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the importance of the Joint Declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China was also discussed.

The conversation touched upon the productive cooperation between the legislative bodies of both countries, with Gafarova noting that parliamentary exchanges and visits play a key role in further expanding bilateral ties.

Hongbo commended Azerbaijan for successfully hosting COP29 and mentioned China’s contribution to this process.

The participants also discussed the current global geopolitical situation and various ongoing processes causing serious concern amid the existing challenges. They reiterated the importance of multilateral cooperation.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel