Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to the Pakistani side in connection with the terrorist attack on a passenger train, Trend reports.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating news of the terrorist attack on Pakistan’s passenger train, which has resulted in tragic loss of lives.

Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

In this challenging time, we stand in solidarity with brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and strongly condemn all forms and manifestations of terrorism threat," the statement said.