BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The European Wrestling Championships are underway in the Albanian capital Tirana, Trend reports.

The final winners of the women's wrestling competitions were determined today.

In the final of the European Wrestling Championships, Elnura Mamedova (53 kilograms) wrestled with Russian Ekaterina Karpushkina. Elnura defeated her opponent with a score of 3:0 and became the European champion.