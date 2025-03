Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, arrived on Wednesday in Azerbaijan for a working visit to participate in the 12th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was welcomed by Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, along with other officials.