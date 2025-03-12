Uzbekistan, France unveil multi-billion-euro cooperation plan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan and France are set to advance joint projects across several key sectors, with a total investment of 6.5 billion euros, Trend reports.

This commitment was a major outcome of high-level talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

During their discussions—held both one-on-one and with delegations—the leaders focused on expanding trade, investment, and financial cooperation. A new Program for Innovation and Industrial Partnership was introduced, outlining projects in critical mineral extraction and processing, energy, infrastructure, transport, and other key industries.

Overall, the portfolio of Uzbek-French joint projects now exceeds 12 billion euros, reflecting the deepening economic ties between the two nations. The talks also highlighted the importance of strengthening financial support mechanisms to facilitate these initiatives.

To foster long-term cooperation, President Mirziyoyev proposed establishing an Uzbekistan-France Investment Council, with its first meeting to be held at the Tashkent Investment Forum in June. Additionally, to boost interregional collaboration, the two sides agreed to organize the first Uzbekistan-France Regional Forum in Samarkand next year.