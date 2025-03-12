EIB supports Stedin's energy transition with €500M loan agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Dutch electricity network operator Stedin has secured a 500 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to enhance the security and reliability of its electricity supply, Trend reports.

The loan will fund upgrades and expansions to Stedin’s electricity distribution network from 2025 to 2026, including asset renewal, planned developments, and infrastructure modernization.

The investments will focus on upgrading Medium Voltage (MV) and Low Voltage (LV) networks, allowing for greater capacity and the connection of new residential and commercial customers, including the installation of more electric vehicle chargers. The modernization will address network congestion and improve electricity supply quality.

EIB Vice President Robert de Groot emphasized the importance of a stable energy supply for economic resilience and green growth, noting the bank's support for energy transition projects. Stedin’s CEO Koen Bogers expressed satisfaction with the loan agreement, highlighting its role in expanding the company’s relationship with the EIB and supporting its long-term energy transition goals.

Stedin serves most of Zuid-Holland, Utrecht, and Zeeland, and its ongoing infrastructure renewal aims to ensure the continuity and reliability of electricity services. The upgrades will also incorporate climate change adaptation measures to safeguard against water damage and flooding.