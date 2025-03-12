Azerbaijani FM focuses on strategically vital projects with his Iranian counterpart

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, engaged in a telephone conversation today with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the discussion focused on bilateral and regional issues arising from Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

During the call, Minister Bayramov underscored the significance of political dialogue in advancing Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

He highlighted the strategic importance of joint projects in energy, transportation, and investment sectors between the two nations. Special attention was given to infrastructure initiatives that enhance connectivity, such as transit corridors passing through Iran and projects linking Azerbaijan's western regions with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The ministers also acknowledged the role of the intergovernmental economic commission in fostering trade and economic ties. They agreed to continue their efforts to strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest during the call.

