EU, Turkmenistan enhance ties across trade, energy, and innovation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Josef Sikela, during his official visit to Turkmenistan to discuss cooperation in political-diplomatic and trade-economic spheres, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parties emphasized the importance of upcoming high-level contacts, particularly the first Central Asia-EU summit, and discussed preparations for the "Central Asia-EU" ministerial meeting in Ashgabat.

A particular emphasis was placed on advancing practical cooperation in socio-economic areas. Discussions covered the development of trade relations, transport connectivity, energy security, innovation, and investment opportunities. The EU's "Global Gateway" initiative was also a key topic.

The parties also reviewed ongoing and upcoming specialized projects and programs, as well as the involvement of EU expertise in Turkmenistan's World Trade Organization accession process.

Additionally, the diplomats discussed joint efforts to maintain environmental security, reduce methane emissions, and promote renewable energy sources. The possibility of further expanding cooperation in education and science was also explored.

Turkmenistan and the EU have been enhancing cooperation with a focus on energy, trade, and sustainable development. In 2024, trade turnover between the two reached approximately $1 billion, reflecting growing economic ties and paving the way for deeper collaboration.

