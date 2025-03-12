EIB, Ayvens partner to roll out electric commercial vehicles across Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Ayvens, a global leader in sustainable mobility, have signed a financing agreement to deploy 19,000 electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) across Europe, with a focus on Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, Trend reports.

This agreement, finalized in December 2024, includes a 350 million euro credit facility from the EIB and a 350 million euro co-investment by Ayvens. The financing will help companies transition to electric fleets.

The adoption of low-emission zones (LEZs) across Europe has become a key factor in the growth of electric LCVs, driven by the need to improve air quality and meet EU climate goals. However, challenges remain, including vehicle availability, affordability, charging infrastructure, and grid capacity.

Patrick Sommelet, Deputy CEO of Ayvens, highlighted that the financing will provide greater access to eLCVs at competitive prices, supporting businesses in their transition to electric fleets. EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle emphasized the bank's role in providing innovative financial solutions for decarbonizing Europe's vehicle fleet and supporting SMEs in their electrification efforts.