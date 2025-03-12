President of North Macedonia visits "Ateshgah Temple" in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, toured the Ateshgah Temple State Historical-Architectural Reserve in Baku, Trend reports.

During the visit, the dignitary was provided with detailed information about the history and architectural features of the temple.

It was noted that the temple, located approximately 30 km from the center of Baku in the Surakhani district, is recognized worldwide as a site of historical and cultural significance. In ancient times, fire worshipers gathered here, believing in the mystical power of the eternal flame and venerating the sacred fire. During the 15th-17th centuries, fire-worshiping Indians, who traveled to Absheron via trade caravans, visited Surakhani. These Indian merchants later constructed new buildings on the site of the ancient temple. The earliest construction of the temple, built on a site where natural gas bursts out, dates back to 1713. By the 18th century, additional structures, including a chapel, cells, and a caravanserai, were added around the temple, further enhancing its historical and architectural importance.

Since September 2012, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, extensive landscaping work has been undertaken around the temple, and auxiliary buildings have been constructed.