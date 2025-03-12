Uzbekistan, France establish strategic partnership

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Following the talks held in Paris, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron adopted a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership, Trend reports.

In the presence of the heads of state, an intergovernmental Agreement on the mobility of specialists and students, an intergovernmental Agreement on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements, as well as a Cooperation Program in the investment and innovation spheres, providing for the implementation of promising cooperation projects with leading French companies in Uzbekistan worth 6.5 billion euros, were exchanged.

During the state visit, the following were also signed:

– an intergovernmental Agreement on the establishment of the Uzbek-French University;

– an intergovernmental Agreement on readmission;

– a cooperation program between the ministries of foreign affairs for 2025-2026;

– a cooperation program with the French Development Agency for 2026-2030;

– a declaration on cooperation within the framework of international organizations;

– Declaration on cooperation in the field of health care;

– Protocol on expanding the teaching of French;

– Declaration on cooperation in the fields of music, cinema and theater;

– Cooperation agreements between the Foundation for the Development of Culture and Art and the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Cultural Heritage of France and the French Institute for Central Asian Studies;

– Protocol on the establishment of partnership relations between the cities of Tashkent and Paris, as well as other bilateral documents.