Fresh cooperation areas set to avail for Azerbaijan, Italy - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12.​ New opportunities are emerging for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Italy, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference dedicated to sustainable development and the celebration of Italian Design Day in Baku, Gianfrancesco shared his thoughts.

"Italy and Azerbaijan share a very close partnership, especially in the energy sector. Azerbaijan is an important supplier of oil and gas to Italy. However, beyond that, I am happy to note that new opportunities are opening up in many other areas," he said.

According to the ambassador, the political domain sees frequent visits and high-level meetings between the two nations, and overall, relations between the two are getting stronger.

"There is a strong desire and interest to deepen our relationship in all sectors of the economy. It is also worth noting that cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in cultural and economic fields has always been very strong. These are solid and continually deepening ties that help expand cooperation at the economic level," he added.

